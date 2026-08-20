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Electrician nabbed for secretly filming bathing woman in Quiapo

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The suspect following his arrest after filming a woman while taking a bath in Quiapo, Manila. (Photo from Manila Police District)

By Diann Calucin

A 53‑year‑old electrician was arrested in Quiapo, Manila after recording a 27‑year‑old woman while she was taking a bath inside a boarding house on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Police identified the suspect as Romeo Sarmiento Santa‑Ines, a resident of Vergara Street, Barangay 385.

Investigators said the victim, identified only as “AAM,” was bathing around 3 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone pointed toward her while she was naked.

The woman shouted for help, prompting her husband and brother to rush to the adjacent room occupied by Santa‑Ines.

The suspect initially refused to open the door but eventually did so. The victim’s husband seized the phone, which contained a video recording of her inside the bathroom.

Barangay officials were alerted and called police, leading to Santa‑Ines’s arrest.

Authorities said he will face charges under Republic Act No. 9995, or the Anti‑Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009.

 

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