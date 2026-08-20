Dog tag-wearing woman shot dead in Antipolo

By Richielyn Canlas

A woman was shot dead late Tuesday night, Aug. 18, after four suspects opened fire near Seminario Church in Barangay Inarawan, Antipolo City.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. when the victim, still unidentified, was standing outside the church.

Suddenly, four men aboard two motorcycles approached her and fired multiple shots at her before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The woman was rushed to Mambugan Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities noted she was wearing a dog tag inscribed with the name “Aiza.”

Police are working to establish her identity, the motive behind the attack, and the whereabouts of the suspects.