Cop, village chair killed in barangay fiesta shooting

SANTO TOMAS, Isabela – Four people, including a police officer and a barangay chairman, were killed and four others were injured in a shooting incident during a fiesta celebration in Barangay San Rafael Abajo on Sunday night, May 24.

Police identified the fatalities as “Jim,” chairman of Barangay Colunguan, Santo Tomas, Isabela; Corporal “Fred,” a police officer assigned to the Santo Tomas Municipal Police Station and a resident of Barangay San Rafael Abajo; “Mar,” 18; and an unidentified male.

The injured were a police master sergeant also assigned to the Santo Tomas Municipal Police Station; “Marie,” 37, a resident of Barangay San Rafael Abajo; and two minors, “Lar,” 17, and “Jay, 17,” residents of Barangay Centro, Santo Tomas, Isabela.

Investigators said the victims were attending the fiesta when unidentified men arrived and opened fire.

Two victims died instantly from gunshot wounds, while the others were rushed to the Milagros Albano District Hospital in Cabagan, Isabela.

Mayor Leandro Antonio Talaue condemned the incident and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

He assured immediate assistance, including burial aid, financial support, and psychosocial services.

The mayor directed the Local Peace and Order Council, the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, and the Philippine National Police to conduct a deeper investigation and identify the suspects.

Additional security measures and personnel have been deployed in the community.

The municipal government also ordered concerned offices to provide medical, psychological, and trauma support to victims and witnesses, and to coordinate with families regarding funeral arrangements and other forms of aid.

Police have launched manhunt and follow-up operations. (Freddie Lazaro)