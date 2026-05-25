Sotto denies claims of blocking Sara’s 2028 presidential bid

Senate Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto on Sunday, May 24, rejected Sen. Imee Marcos’ claim that lawmakers were plotting to convene a constituent assembly (con-ass) to derail Vice President Sara Duterte’s possible run for president in 2028.

“She’s wrong. Ping is right. We never talked about con-ass,” Sotto said, echoing Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson’s earlier dismissal of Marcos’ allegations as “outright lies.”

Marcos had alleged that meetings were held in a hotel to discuss convening a con-ass, supposedly to block Duterte’s bid.

Sotto clarified that while he did meet House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, the discussion was informal and unrelated to any plan to amend the Constitution.

He explained that the conversation only touched on ideas such as regional Senate representation or lowering the age requirement for president and senators.

“It was simply friendly talk. The eavesdropper had a misconception,” Sotto said, stressing that no moves were ever made to undermine Duterte’s potential candidacy.

Marcos has continued to claim that the Senate minority bloc is maneuvering to regain leadership and push constitutional changes, including extending President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s term until 2031.

Both Sotto and Lacson have categorically denied these assertions, underscoring that there were no talks to block Sara Duterte’s presidential bid. (Hannah Torregoza)