Alas Women, Pilipinas Sambo to grace PSA Forum

Members of the Alas Pilipinas team to the coming AVC Women’s Cup in Candon, Ilocos Sur lead the special Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday (May 26), where they share the limelight with delegates of the Pilipinas Sambo Federation in a two-part session.

National pool players Alyssa Valdez, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Ces Molina, and Nina Ytang join interim coach Shaq Delos Santos in the weekly public sports program to talk about their preparations for the June 6-14 international meet featuring 12 countries.

The session is set at 10:30 a.m. at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.

The first part of the Forum centers on another international tournament the country is hosting in the Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships set June 23 to 28 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

In attendance to discuss the event are Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania Secretary General and Technical Delegate Suresh Gopi, Pilipinas Sambo Federation founder and president Paolo Tancontian, and Pilipinas sambo head coach Ace Larida.

The weekly Forum is presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

The session is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and Sports Radio 918 airs it on a delayed basis.

It is also shared on the official Facebook page DZSR Sports Radio 918 khz.