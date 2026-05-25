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Good intel key to tracking, arresting high-profile fugitives – Lacson

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Sunday, May 24, urged law enforcement agencies to strengthen their intelligence operations, stressing that this is the most effective way to track down and arrest high-profile fugitives.

“As one who worked in law enforcement, intelligence is breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Intelligence is the prime mover of any operation, law enforcement or military,” Lacson said in a radio interview.

He explained that intelligence work goes beyond deploying personnel in the field. It must include signal intelligence and technical intelligence, which can provide critical information to locate fugitives.

“Without intel work, you are wasting resources,” he added.

Lacson, a former Philippine National Police chief, emphasized that determined efforts are needed when serving arrest warrants against high-profile personalities.

He criticized instances where law enforcers failed to arrest suspects despite being within reach, calling it an “awkward situation.”

He cited the need for proper deployment of capable personnel, noting that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) should have sent a stronger team when attempting to serve warrants against prominent figures. (Hannah Torregoza)

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