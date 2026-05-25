PFF push for Tovar, Harrison, Hansen to join Filipinas

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) welcomed a major step forward in the nationality process of Filipina heritage standouts Emma Tovar, Nya Harrison, and Kaela Hansen after their applications were tackled by the Committee on Youth and Sports Development of the House of Representatives of the Philippines chaired by Isabela Congressman Mike Dy III.

The development now advances PFF’s push for the three players’ eligibility to the Philippine women’s national football team via House Bills 9067, 9068, and 9071 – authored by Rep. Dy III and Manila Congressman Joel Chua – complementing Senate Bills 1678 to 1680 filed in January by Senator Pia Cayetano.

This brings them closer to becoming eligible to represent the Filipinas in official FIFA competitions as PFF strengthens preparations for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup cycle.

PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez personally accompanied the three players during the committee proceedings, underscoring the Federation’s commitment not only to boost the Filipinas program, but to help the three reaffirm their national identity and love for country.

“These players will not only add depth and quality to our national team pool. They also represent a broader truth: that Filipino identity does not end at our national borders. It can continue across generations, across countries, and across families who have kept their connection to the Philippines alive,” Gutierrez said in a written statement to the House Committee.

“Their connection to the Philippines is therefore not merely professional or sporting. It is personal. It is rooted in family, ancestry, identity, and a sincere desire to represent the country of their heritage.”

Head coach Mark Torcaso, who is preparing the Filipinas senior and U20 squad talent ID camp and preparations in San Diego, California, by the last week of May and early June, welcomed the development.

“It’s really exciting to see that these players have stayed patient and positive about the honor of representing the Philippines. They had an exciting meeting with Congress, supported by President Gutierrez in hope for them to receive and complete their passport process. We are thankful and grateful for the support of the House of Representatives and looking forward to the completion of this process soon.”

Tovar, a highly regarded defensive midfielder, currently plays for Australian club Perth Glory on loan from Spanish side Valencia CF Femenino. Known for her composure in possession and tactical intelligence, she has been part of the Filipinas pool since early last year.

“For me, football is the biggest way I can embrace my Filipino identity,” Tovar told pff.org.ph.

“But also through my family, and keeping the culture alive through food, music, dance, and fashion. That’s how I personally try to keep the heritage alive.”

Harrison, a dynamic full-back who previously represented the United States at the U18 level, built her reputation as a regular for NCAA Division I powerhouse Stanford Cardinal women’s soccer and now plays professionally for San Diego Wave FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

“Straightforward, I’m very excited,” Harrison shared in the same interview. “I feel like for all of us, we’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a really long time. It’s a really special opportunity to represent the Philippines on the international football scale.”

She also offered an inspiring message to aspiring young Filipina footballers.

“If you have a dream, you can reach it and accomplish it. We’re all basically in your shoes and just have a love for the game. Your goals are achievable, and any dream you have, you can reach it.”

Meanwhile, Hansen, a central defender and former Canada U17 women’s national team player, currently suits up for AFC Toronto after previous professional stints in Serbia and Finland.

“I do it through the sport I play, and also through the traditions, culture, and food that my mom and my titos and titas passed down to me,” Hansen said about how she expresses her Filipino identity. “I want people who look like us to embrace their culture and know they can do whatever they want to do.”

Earlier, the nationality bid of the three alongside Villareal striker Alexia Blanco, popularly known as Alexia Jr., was also formally initiated after Pia Cayetano filed Senate Bill No. 1677 to 1680 last January 28.

PFF remains optimistic that the successful progress of these proceedings will further strengthen the Filipinas’ depth and competitiveness on the international stage in the years ahead.

“Kung may mga manlalaro na may dugong Pilipino, may kakayahan, may disiplina, at may pusong handang ipaglaban ang ating watawat, nararapat lamang po na bigyan natin sila ng pagkakataong maglingkod sa bayan,” Gutierrez concluded.