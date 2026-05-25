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Marcos vows ongoing aid, housing support for Parola fire victims

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Families displaced by the massive fire at Parola Compound, Gate 46 in Binondo, Manila take temporary shelter at the Delpan Evacuation Center on Sunday, May 24. More than 2,100 families were affected after the blaze reached Task Force Charlie before being declared fire out. (Photo by John Louie Abrina)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assured victims of the massive fire that struck Parola Compound in Binondo, Manila that the government will continue providing assistance until affected families can rebuild their lives and return home.

On Monday, May 25, the President visited the Delpan Evacuation Center and Delpan Sports Complex to personally lead the distribution of government aid to displaced residents.

He emphasized that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), other national agencies, and the Manila city government are coordinating efforts to support affected families.

Marcos announced that families are receiving hygiene kits, family food packs, and ₱10,000 in financial aid from the national government.

The Chief Executive also said the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) will provide construction materials to help families rebuild their homes, while the National Housing Authority (NHA) will extend an additional ₱30,000 in rebuilding assistance.

Marcos assured victims that the government will remain present until residents recover fully: “Rest assured, the government, the DSWD, and the City of Manila will not leave. We are here. We will not abandon you, forget you, or neglect you.”

At least 7,123 residents, or about 2,134 families, were displaced after the fire tore through Parola Compound on Saturday, May 23.

Authorities reported that 1,266 structures were destroyed before the blaze was declared out early Sunday morning.

Among those displaced were 310 senior citizens and more than 2,700 minors.

No fatalities or injuries were immediately reported, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. (Argyll Geducos)

 

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