‘Uy, Pilipins’: Eala reunites with Fil-Am coach Erik Spoelstra ahead of Miami Open quest

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Nearly three years after their first meet up, country’s tennis ace Alex Eala reunited with Fil-American Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra ahead of her quest for glory in the 2026 Miami Open in Florida.

Eala, 20, made the most of her brief respite, visiting anew the Kaseya Center where she met with Spoelstra, the very same mentor who guided the Miami Heat to back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 behind basketball icon LeBron James

It was a special moment for two PH pride, especially for Eala after she recently reached her career-best No. 29. She was a 17-year-old then and still outside the Top 150 in the world rankings.

Also, the first time they linked up, Eala joined Heat star Bam Adebayo for a photo and it coincided with Spoelstra’s 700th career coaching victory off Miami’s 127-120 triumph over the New York Knicks.

“Representing the Philippines at the highest level,” Miami Heat wrote on its social media post.

Prior to her meeting with Spoelstra, who traces his roots in San Pablo, Laguna, Eala also spent time with her cousin, Dr. Michelle Ann Eala, at the iconic Santa Monica State Beach.

A big boost for Eala’s morale as she returns to action in the Miami Open, where she received a first-round bye and now awaits her Round of 64 opponent, between German Laura Siegemund or Croatian Petra Marčinko.

Early this year, the 5-foot-9 lefty had faced and bested Marčinko with a rousing 6-2, 6-0 win in Round 16 of the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Siegemund, on the other hand, hasn’t met Eala in the women’s professional circuit.

Last week, Eala recorded another historic feat in the recently concluded Indian Wells Open (BNP Paribas), which was ruled by Sabalenka off a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6( 8 ) final triumph over Rybakina, in California.

There, the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist had an early bye as well before besting Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and hometown bet Gauff (ret.) in the rounds 64 and 32, respectively.

Unfortunately her run was foiled by a familiar rival in Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova, the very same player that was once beaten by Eala to claim 2018 Les Petits As U14 crown. The 21-year-old Czech exacted her revenge with a convincing 6-2, 6-0 triumph over the Filipina in the Last 16.