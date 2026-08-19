Barangay captain in hot water for firing shots at motorcyclists in Iloilo

By Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY — A barangay captain is facing multiple counts of attempted homicide after opening fire on two passing motorcycles with his unlicensed pistol on Sunday night, Aug. 16.

Police said Alfredo Cabar Jr. of Duyan‑Duyan, Cabatuan, first flagged down a motorcycle driven by a 21‑year‑old man with a 23‑year‑old security guard as passenger.

Cabar then pulled out a gun and fired shots at them, prompting the riders to quickly speed away and escape.

Minutes later, another motorcycle passed by Cabar wherein he fired another round at the 21‑year‑old driver and 18‑year‑old passenger.

No one was hit in either incident.

The suspect surrendered the following day, Aug. 17, but claimed he had no recollection of shooting anyone.

Authorities charged him with attempted homicide and illegal possession of firearm.

Investigators noted this was not the first time Cabar had been involved in a shooting.

Last year, he was also accused of firing a pistol while intoxicated, leading to similar charges.