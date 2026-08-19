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Continued habagat rains suspend Metro Manila classes

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Heavy rains continue to pour along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, prompting motorists to turn on their headlights for better visibility. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Trixee Rosel

Classes at all levels in public and private schools across several Metro Manila cities were suspended on Wednesday, Aug. 19, as local governments took precautionary measures amid continued rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In Marikina City, both face-to-face and online classes at all levels in public and private schools were suspended. Makati City suspended face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools.

Valenzuela, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Taguig, and Muntinlupa also suspended face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools.

For affected schools, learning arrangements varied. Malabon City will shift classes to the Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM), while Navotas City will use online, asynchronous, or modular learning.

San Juan City and Taguig City will likewise implement alternative learning modes, including modular learning in Taguig.

In Pasig City and Manila, alternative learning modes will be implemented at all levels.

Las Piñas City also suspended face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools and will implement alternative learning modalities.

Pateros suspended in-person classes at all levels in public and private schools and will shift to ADM or asynchronous learning.

Parañaque City and Pasay City also suspended classes at all levels in public and private schools.

Meanwhile, in Cavite province, classes at all levels in public and private schools were suspended.

Schools and local governments were expected to continue monitoring weather conditions and issuing updates as necessary. (With reports from Metro Team)

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