It’s Jerom Lastimosa’s time to shine in the PBA

Magnolia ended the first part of the PBA 50th Season Governors’ Cup on a high note – big thanks to Jerom Lastimosa.

The Hotshots guard scored a career-high 30 points last Saturday to lead his team to a 115-101 win over Phoenix Super LPG.

With Lastimosa in charge, Magnolia won its third straight game after a 1-3 win-loss start before the league takes a six-week break.

Lastimosa’s strong play allowed him to capture the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Aug. 11-14.

Lastimosa shot 11-of-14 from the field, while also dishing out three assists, and contributing two steals to beat the likes of Justin Arana of Converge and Chris Newsome of Meralco for the plum handed by sportswriters covering the PBA beat.

“More than his offense, ‘yung depensa niya,” Magnolia coach LA Tenorio said about Lastimosa. “Buti nagre-respond siya. Alam ng mga players na siya ang madalas ko pagalitan because I know ‘yung kaya niyang gawin sa team na ‘to. Sabi ko sa kanya na it’s his responsibility now na matuto siya. May mangyari sa team sa loob ng team o wala, siya ang pagagalitan ko.”

Lastimosa said he doesn’t mind if he is being scolded by Tenorio during games and practices.

“Doon naman tayo matututo. I never take for granted na nagagalit si coach sa akin. It means, may pakialam siya at gusto lang niya ma-improve pa ‘yung laro ko,” Lastimosa said.