Kai Sotto boosts Gilas for crucial in do-or-die August window

Sotto’s return to national duty comes at a time when the Nationals are facing manpower woes particularly on the frontline following the absence of Quentin Millora-Brown and Mike Phillips.

Millora-Brown is still recovering from his back surgery while Phillips begged off to attend his brother’s wedding.

Having the Gilas center in the fold, however, completely changes the dynamics for the Nationals according to Cone. And that was very much evident in their games in the qualifiers where they ended the first round on a four-game losing skid.

With Sotto in tow, Gilas was able to beat teams like Latvia and New Zealand in the past.

No doubt, he’s a game-changer for us. I already feel like a better coach with him in the fold,” said Cone.

At this point, Gilas’ bid for a World Cup ticket hangs in the balance as it currently sits outside the Top 3 in its group with a 2-4 record.

Gilas needing to sweep Iran, Jordan and Syria in the second round is the most ideal scenario for the Nationals to give themselves a spot in the World Cup in Qatar next year.

“It’s a do-or-die situation and we’re extremely happy that he responded to the call,” said Conekaik