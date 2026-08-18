Obiena soars high, bags third straight gold in Poland tilt

By MARK MONTEJO

Two-time Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena continued his impressive run by clinching his third consecutive gold medal with a 5.91-meter performance to reign supreme in the 2026 Golden Sand in Międzyzdroje, Poland Tuesday, Aug. 18 (Philippine time).

Fresh off his back-to-back gold in Germany earlier this month , the 30-year-old Obiena stamped his class on Polish soil this time as he reached the 5.90-meter mark – a feat he hasn’t achieved since the 2024 Paris Olympics.Fresh off his back-to-back gold in Germany earliobienaob

Joining Obiena on the podium were Qatar’s Seifeldin Abdelsalam (5.75) and USA’s Cole Walsh (5.70), who edged Saudi Arabia’s Hussain Asim Al Hizam via countback, as they took home silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the 11-man field.

“I haven’t been up here for some time… 5.91m here in Międzyzdroje for the [gold] and a new meeting record,” Obiena wrote on his Instagram post.

“Thank you very much Golden Sand for having me. Happy to finally be back over a 90 bar,” he added.

It’s been a while since the pride of Tondo, Manila posted the said height which almost gave him first and only Olympic medal. There, he was edged by Greek Emmanouil Karalis for the third honors.

The Filipino pole vault ace is looking forward to boosting his ranking as it can help him secure a coveted slot in the maiden World Athletics Ultimate Championship, a new biennial and season-ending track and field tournament, slated Sept. 11 to 13 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

This will be a great buildup for Obiena who is out to retain his title in the coming Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games in Japan also set in September.