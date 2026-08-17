Part of century-old building’s canopy collapses in Mandaluyong

By Richielyn Canlas

A part of a century-old building’s canopy collapsed along Kalentong Street in Daang Bakal, Mandaluyong City on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The Mandaluyong City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said that the structure involved is a privately-owned building that had previously been condemned by the Mandaluyong City Engineering Department.

Engineer Cris Roxas of the Mandaluyong Engineering Office told the Manila Bulletin that the building was set for demolition and that notices had been issued three weeks before the incident.

“Part po ng canopy yung bumagsak. May mga notices na po kasi kami d’yan three weeks ago, regarding sa building na ‘yan na kailangan nang i-demolish. May barikada na rin kami d’yan last week pa,” he said.

He added that the building was already quite dilapidated and made of light materials, with wooden flooring.

“Medyo dilapidated na kasi… century-old building na kasi ‘yan eh. Made of light materials. Canopy lang naman po yung bumagsak niyan,” he explained.

Roxas added that the age of the building may have contributed to the collapse of part of its canopy, while several days of continuous rain may have also been a factor.

The engineer also said that the building had already been abandoned and was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

As of 5 p.m., he said the clearing operation was ongoing, with one lane closed to traffic to make way for the clearing operation.

The Mandaluyong police said no injuries were reported.