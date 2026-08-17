Knights beat Yangkees by 43; Voyagers back into orbit

San Juan sustained its rise while Pasay City returned to orbit on Saturday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Pasay Astrodome.

The San Juan Knights routed the Imus Yangkees, 120-77, in the opener, followed by the Pasay Voyagers’ 87-69 triumph over the Marikina Shoemasters in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

With all 15 Knights, led by James Kwekuteye, scoring, San Juan led as far as 102-51 in securing its 17th win against two losses and tightening its grip of the second spot behind Abra Solid North (19-1) in the North division. The top four finishers will have the homecourt advantage in the quarterfinal playoffs.

In the other game,

Kwekuteye, who celebrated his 28th birthday, paced San Juan with 24 points, spiked with 7 triples, 3 assists and 2 rebounds, followed by Patrick Sleat with 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and Harold Alarcon, with 12 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

The 6-foot-2 Kwekuteye, a former star of the San Beda Red Lions was chosen the SportsPlus best player after leading the Knights to their third straight lopsided win after losing to the Quezon Huskers, 71-78, on July 30.

Other Knights who shone were Reyland Torres with 12 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds, and Michael Calisaan with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

With Kwekuteye pumping in 12 points, the Knights surged ahead, 53-29, at halftime and never let up to pull Imus down to 3-17.

Rence Alcoriza, Steve Nash Enriquez, Cyril Gonzales and Christian Fajarito tallied 12 points each as Pasay pulled Marikina down to 7-16 and dislodged Meycauayan Marilao (11-10) at fifth place.

Alcoriza added 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Enriquez 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Gonzales 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and Fajarito 12 points and 5 rebounds.