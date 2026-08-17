North, South eye strong start in ICTSI JPGT Finals

CAGAYAN DE ORO – With momentum likely to prove decisive in a three-day team battle, the North and South brace for a high-stakes showdown as the ICTSI Elite Junior PGT Finals blasts off Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club here.

Both sides are coming off a long, grueling campaign highlighted by six legs of regional qualifying and now bring their best young players into a Ryder Cup-style showdown that will test not only their shot-making but also their composure under pressure.

And with four-ball matches opening the Finals today, getting off to a strong start could prove crucial.

Day I will feature the best-ball competition, with both sides expected to field their strongest partnerships in the 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18 age categories. Each player will play his or her own ball, with the better score of the pair counting on each hole.

Day 2 shifts to the challenging foursomes (alternate shot), before the deciding singles matches are played on Thursday.

North coach Joey Anciano knows the opening exchanges could set the tone for the entire showdown, but stressed that staying composed in pressure-packed moments will ultimately separate the winner from the loser.

“Staying calm under pressure. Both teams are good, but the side that handles the close moments and makes key putts will win,” said Anciano.

Given that premise, Anciano said the North will put a premium on the short game in its bid to gain an edge over the South.

“Around the greens. Match play comes down to short game and sinking putts when it matters most. If we do that, we’ll be in good shape,” he added.

The North boasts considerable depth in the 7-10 division, led by girls Winter Serapio, Jaicee Cervantes, Andrea Dee and Jehanne Mendoza, and boys Zach Guicio, Zoji Edoc, Kenzo Tan and Kingston Ching.

South, however, has plenty of firepower of its own, with Soleil Molde, Ana Marie Aguilar, Vanya Go and Akeisha Yocte leading the girls’ side, while Ethan Lago, Stephen Clementer, Lucas Revilleza and Darren Ong banner the boys’ contingent.

With both teams boasting depth and balance, even the opening matches could produce tight finishes, making every hole – and every putt – potentially crucial in establishing early momentum.

The 11-14 division promises another riveting battle, with North leaning on girls Cailey Gonzales, Georgina Handog, Mavis Espedido and Quincy Pilac, while Chan Ahn, Vito Sarines, Javie Bautista and Jacob Casuga make up the boys’ contingent.

South counters with Marqaela Dy, Brittany Tamayo, Rafella Batican and Zuri Bagaloyos in the girls’ bracket, and Ken Guillermo, Jared Saban, Ralph Batican and Mico Woo among the boys.

The 15-18 girls’ division adds another layer of intrigue, with North’s Lisa Sarines, Rafa Anciano, Mona Sarines and Kendra Garingalao taking on South’s Tashanah Balangauan, Precious Zaragosa, Apple Gotiong and Lois Lane Go.

North’s Shinichi Suzuki, Jakob Taruc, Nathan Belandres and Santi Asuncion, on the other hand, gear up for a spirited battle with South’s Alexis Nailga, Sebastian Sajuela, Clement Ordeneza and Roman Tiongko in the premier boys’ division.

While North has the psychological advantage of having won the first showdown, 26 1/2-21 1/2, South now has the benefit of playing on home soil – with a new generation of qualifiers eager to prove they belong on the biggest junior stage.

The result could make for a far more balanced contest than last year’s scoreline suggests.

For North, the mission is straightforward: stay composed, trust the partnerships, apply pressure and wait for South to make mistakes.

“The energy is high. Winning last year makes us even more hungry to bring the trophy back home for Team North,” said Anciano.

For South, the equation is equally clear: use the course, embrace the home crowd and make every point count.

And if the Southerners can turn their local knowledge into an early advantage, Tuesday’s opening matches could set the tone for a title fight that goes right down to the final singles battle.