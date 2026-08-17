David Licauco steals the show, tops 5K race

David Licauco stole the show in the Quezon City leg of the Rexona 10 Miler Series 2026, topping the 5K race on Sunday at UP Diliman Grounds.

The celebrity, who is also a hybrid fitness racer and track runner, paced the men in the 5K race as he crossed the finish line in 19:31 with nearly 6,000 runners joining in this edition.

It was an impressive mark for Licauco who was almost a minute ahead of second placer Michael Infante (20:29), with Serdhan Cuesta (20:47) completing the podium.

The flagship 16K race is as competitive as ever with Ritchie Estampador edging Kenyan sensation Evans Bomer by just five seconds.

Estampador finally got one over Bomer, who won the Pasay and Manila City legs, with the Filipino clocking at 54:33 against his rival’s time of 54:38. Justwin Guerrero secured third place in 55:27.

Edna Magtubo also narrowly won the women’s side by a millisecond after she and Jessa Mae Roda both timing at 1:05:05. Eloisa Cusi completed the top three in 1:07:27.

Alfrence Braza prevailed in the men’s 10K in 33:46, in front of Welmer Jeck Labrador (33:50) and Vincent Avestruz (34:28), while Mary Jane Pagayon led the women’s field in 41:11, followed by Nicole Diloy (43:33) and Marjorie Denise Manguiat (47:24).

In the women’s 5K, Elaine de Guzman claimed the top spot in 26:50, with Ara Adriana Dizon and Charmaine Busa both posting 28:41 to finish second and third, respectively.

The Rexona 10 Miler Series now heads to its final two legs of the year with Makati City hosting on September 13 at Ayala Triangle Gardens, and Iloilo City taking center stage on November 29 at Atria Park District.