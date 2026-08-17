LPA enters PAR, may develop into tropical cyclone — PAGASA

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

A low-pressure area (LPA) east of Northern Luzon has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and could develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Monday, Aug. 17.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the weather disturbance, designated as LPA 08f, was located 1,040 kilometers east of Northern Luzon as of Monday morning.

“Wala pa itong direktang epekto sa kasalukuyan. Pero inaasahan na kikilos ito pa-kanluran o maaaring dumaan sa extreme Northern Luzon,” Aurelio said.

If the LPA develops into a tropical depression while inside the PAR, PAGASA will name it “Neneng.”

Meanwhile, Aurelio said the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will remain the prevailing weather system over the country in the coming days.

“Makakaapekto pa rin ang habagat sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon at western section ng Visayas sa susunod na limang araw. Kaya magpapatuloy pa ang maulan na panahon sa mga lugar na ito,” he said.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate to occasional heavy rains may prevail over Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms may prevail over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon, Ilocos Norte, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, and Antique.

The rest of the country will generally have fair weather, although isolated rain showers or thunderstorms may occur in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA warned that flooding and landslides remain possible, particularly during moderate to heavy rainfall.