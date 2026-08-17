Car catches fire on Commonwealth Avenue in QC

By Trixee Rosel

A car caught fire while traveling along the eastbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue in Tandang Sora, Quezon City at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Based on the initial investigation, the car suddenly began emitting smoke while its driver was traveling along the road before it was eventually engulfed in flames.

The driver managed to escape unharmed.

Personnel from the QCPD District Traffic Enforcement, Batasan Police Station 6, New Era Fire Station, and Old Balara Fire Station responded to the incident and worked to put out the blaze.

The fire was declared extinguished at around 7:59 p.m. the same day.

Traffic personnel also helped manage the flow of vehicles in the area.