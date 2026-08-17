LIST: Flooded roads across Metro Manila amid intense rains

By Diann Calucin

Several roads in Metro Manila were flooded on Monday, Aug. 17, amid persistent heavy rains, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

As of 2:39 p.m., the MMDA reported the following flooded areas:

MANILA

España Boulevard corner M. Dela Fuente Street — 24 inches, not passable to all vehicles

Rizal Avenue corner Pampanga Street — 19 inches, not passable to all vehicles

Abad Santos Avenue corner Yuseco Street — knee-deep, not passable to light vehicles

España Boulevard corner Antipolo Street — 17 inches, not passable to light vehicles

Roxas Boulevard service road, Pedro Gil to Salas — 8 inches, passable

Roxas Boulevard in front of US Embassy — 4 inches, passable

Quirino Avenue corner Taft Avenue — 8 inches, passable

Quezon Boulevard westbound outer lane toward Quiapo Church — 8 inches, passable

QUEZON CITY

Bonifacio Cloverleaf — 26 inches, not passable

Araneta Avenue, Maria Clara to Florentino — 26 inches, not passable

NS Amoranto, G. Araneta Avenue to Sto. Domingo Avenue — 19 inches, not passable

Araneta Avenue corner E. Rodriguez — 19 inches, not passable to light vehicles

EDSA corner East Avenue — 19 inches, not passable

Quezon Avenue near Capitol Medical Center — 19 inches, not passable to light vehicles

EDSA White Plains northbound — not passable to light vehicles

Several portions of EDSA, Quezon Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue — gutter-deep, but passable

MALABON

Gov. Pascual Avenue — 18–19 inches, not passable to light vehicles

Sevilla Boulevard — half-knee-deep, not passable to light vehicles

Barangay San Agustin — half-knee-deep, not passable to light vehicles

Arellano Street, Ibaba — half-knee-deep, not passable to light vehicles

Portions of M.H. Del Pilar Street — gutter-deep, passable

CALOOCAN

C3 Road corner NLEX Connector — 19 inches, not passable to light vehicles

Rizal Avenue Extension, SM Grand Central to 12th Avenue — 8 inches, passable

MANDALUYONG

EDSA-Ortigas service road southbound — 8 inches, passable

MARIKINA

Marcos Highway, SM Marikina underloop — 8 inches, passable

MAKATI

EDSA-Magallanes service road — 8 inches, passable

TAGUIG

Chino Roces Avenue — 8 inches, passable

VALENZUELA

MacArthur Highway in front of Goodyear/Toyota — 3–4 inches, passable

Some flooded areas in Quezon City, including EDSA Aurora Tunnel and EDSA Aguinaldo Gate 3, had already subsided by the afternoon.

The MMDA said the monitoring was based on Metrobase CCTV, local government emergency operations centers, and field reports.

The list will be updated as new flooding reports come in. Please refresh this page for the latest updates. (With reports from the Metro Team)