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LIST: Flooded roads across Metro Manila amid intense rains

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
People wade through flood waters along Taft Ave. in Manila on Aug. 17, following heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Diann Calucin

Several roads in Metro Manila were flooded on Monday, Aug. 17, amid persistent heavy rains, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

As of 2:39 p.m., the MMDA reported the following flooded areas:

MANILA

  • España Boulevard corner M. Dela Fuente Street — 24 inches, not passable to all vehicles
  • Rizal Avenue corner Pampanga Street — 19 inches, not passable to all vehicles
  • Abad Santos Avenue corner Yuseco Street — knee-deep, not passable to light vehicles
  • España Boulevard corner Antipolo Street — 17 inches, not passable to light vehicles
  • Roxas Boulevard service road, Pedro Gil to Salas — 8 inches, passable
  • Roxas Boulevard in front of US Embassy — 4 inches, passable
  • Quirino Avenue corner Taft Avenue — 8 inches, passable
  • Quezon Boulevard westbound outer lane toward Quiapo Church — 8 inches, passable

QUEZON CITY

  • Bonifacio Cloverleaf — 26 inches, not passable
  • Araneta Avenue, Maria Clara to Florentino — 26 inches, not passable
  • NS Amoranto, G. Araneta Avenue to Sto. Domingo Avenue — 19 inches, not passable
  • Araneta Avenue corner E. Rodriguez — 19 inches, not passable to light vehicles
  • EDSA corner East Avenue — 19 inches, not passable
  • Quezon Avenue near Capitol Medical Center — 19 inches, not passable to light vehicles
  • EDSA White Plains northbound — not passable to light vehicles
  • Several portions of EDSA, Quezon Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue — gutter-deep, but passable

MALABON

  • Gov. Pascual Avenue — 18–19 inches, not passable to light vehicles
  • Sevilla Boulevard — half-knee-deep, not passable to light vehicles
  • Barangay San Agustin — half-knee-deep, not passable to light vehicles
  • Arellano Street, Ibaba — half-knee-deep, not passable to light vehicles
  • Portions of M.H. Del Pilar Street — gutter-deep, passable

CALOOCAN

  • C3 Road corner NLEX Connector — 19 inches, not passable to light vehicles
  • Rizal Avenue Extension, SM Grand Central to 12th Avenue — 8 inches, passable

MANDALUYONG

  • EDSA-Ortigas service road southbound — 8 inches, passable

MARIKINA

  • Marcos Highway, SM Marikina underloop — 8 inches, passable

MAKATI

  • EDSA-Magallanes service road — 8 inches, passable

TAGUIG

  • Chino Roces Avenue — 8 inches, passable

VALENZUELA

  • MacArthur Highway in front of Goodyear/Toyota — 3–4 inches, passable

Some flooded areas in Quezon City, including EDSA Aurora Tunnel and EDSA Aguinaldo Gate 3, had already subsided by the afternoon.

The MMDA said the monitoring was based on Metrobase CCTV, local government emergency operations centers, and field reports.

The list will be updated as new flooding reports come in. Please refresh this page for the latest updates. (With reports from the Metro Team)

 

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