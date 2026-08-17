Gilas Women begin new era in FIBA OQT clash vs Mexico

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team begins a new era under new head coach Burke Toews when it tangles against host Mexico in the 2026 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Arena Astros, Guadalajara on Tuesday, Aug. 18 (Manila time)

The Nationals take their first test as a team against the World No.31 Mexico in their clash scheduled at 10:30 a.m.

Gilas Women are determined to once again show that they belong to the world stage after already displaying their wares in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament in France, Lyon earlier this march.

In that tournament, the current world No.30 Philippines took down No. 20 Colombia, 74-59.

And repeating that same success will be in the minds of the Filipinas, who are coming into the tournament with a more solid lineup anchored on their twin towers in Jack Animam, who missed the WC qualifying tourney, and Kacey Dela Rosa.

Veterans Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos are also in the crew along with Duke University standout Vanessa de Jesus and UAAP Most Valuable Player Kent Pastrana.

Toews believes Gilas Women has the talent to hold their ground against some of the best teams but they need to still polish their defense and offense.

“I think the players’ individual offensive skill is very good. In some ways, it’s better than Japanese players’ individual skill,” Toews.

“I think the biggest or the part where I want to put in my most effort is defensively and just to make sure that we have not just a solid defense—but a defense that is also attacking,” he added

Angelica Surada, Louna Ozar, Jhazmin Joson, Monique Del Carmen, Alyssa Rodriguez and young gun Sophia Dignadice are all part of the crew as well.