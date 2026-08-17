Galdiano finishes at joint 20th in Portland

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Mariel Galdiano closed with a 1-under-par 71 to finish tied for 20th in The Standard Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon on Monday, Aug. 18 (Philippine time).

The Hawaiian of Filipino parentage carded a rollercoaster final round of five birdies against four bogeys to finish with a four-round total of 277.

Galdiano opened the tournament in blistering fashion, firing a 65 to lead the first round, but gradually lost ground with rounds of 71 and 70 in the next two days.

She finished 11 strokes behind champion Jeeno Thitikul, who fired an eagle-aided 64 to edge fellow Thai Arpichaya Yubol by one stroke.

Thitikul birdied the opening hole before making five straight birdies from No. 3. A bogey on the ninth halted her charge, but she still made the turn at 31.

She then eagled the par-5 10th before adding a bogey and two more birdies over the final seven holes to seal the victory with a 22-under 266 after early rounds of 68, 67 and 67.