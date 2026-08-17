HeadlinesNews

Lawmakers baffled by Gina Acosta’s struggle with Filipino

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Former Office of the Vice President (OVP) special disbursing officer (SDO) Gina Acosta answers questions from prosecution lawyer Atty. Amando Liguitan as the prosecution presents an AI-generated sample image depicting ₱125 million in cash inside bags, along with prop money representing the amount, during the 16th day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte at the Senate in Pasay City on Monday, Aug. 17. Acosta testified that the ₱125 million in confidential funds fit inside four black bags, describing the bags and their zippers when asked by Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero. (SPPA POOL - Ryan Baldemor)

By Ellson Quismorio

Lawmakers were left puzzled Monday, August 17, after Vice President Sara Duterte’s aide Gina Acosta appeared to struggle with Filipino during her testimony in the Senate impeachment trial, despite records showing she had previously spoken the language with ease.

House prosecutor Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora noted the contrast after Senator‑judge Erwin Tulfo raised the issue during Acosta’s testimony as a hostile witness.

Zamora recalled that in a 2024 House inquiry, Acosta readily answered questions in Filipino, English, and Visayan.

“We were wondering about the difficulty earlier,” Zamora said, adding: “Noong hearing sa Congress noon ay nakakaintindi naman siya ng mga tanong in English, Filipino. And she would answer in English, Filipino, and Visaya na halo.”

Tulfo also questioned why Acosta repeatedly responded in Cebuano during the trial, citing transcripts from her Nov. 25, 2024 House testimony where she gave clear answers in Filipino.

“Hindi ko po maintindihan bakit parang dito hirap na hirap po siyang mag‑Tagalog, when in fact sa Congress po nung November, Tagalog nga po sagot niya,” Tulfo said.

House impeachment adviser Robert Ace Barbers gave Acosta the benefit of the doubt, suggesting she may have been nervous in the high‑stakes setting.

“Marunong naman siya mag‑Tagalog eh… So siguro medyo kinabahan lang. We will give her that benefit of the doubt,” Barbers said.

Still, officials admitted they were baffled by Acosta’s sudden difficulty, given her prior ability to switch between languages.

Acosta remains an official at the Office of the Vice President, having previously served as special disbursing officer who handled ₱500 million in confidential funds in 2022 and 2023.

 

Dela Rosa bids goodbye to PNP
PBA: Streaking teams collide
NBA: Tears for Pierce
Student of slain bomb expert killed in shootout
Aguirre quits; new PNP chief named
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PNP assures BARMM residents of safety after Macacua’s ambush

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

PNP assures BARMM residents of safety after Macacua’s ambush
Headlines News
Anisimova is feeling the heat, but is ready for ‘Eala’s Army’
Headlines Sports
Marcos open to dialogue amid Duterte rift
Headlines News
Decline in self-rated poverty encouraging, DSWD says
Headlines News