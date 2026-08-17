Baguio rainfall surpasses monthly average in 10 days

By Zaldy Comanda

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the city recorded more than 1,400 millimeters of rainfall from August 1 to 10, equivalent to about a month’s worth of rain.

PAGASA Baguio Chief Engr. Larry Esperanza said the city received this amount after prolonged torrential rains triggered by Tropical Storm “Maymay” and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat brought by other weather disturbances.

Esperanza noted that the city’s normal rainfall for the entire month of August is 920.3 millimeters, based on data from 1981 to 2021.

This year’s reading far exceeded the threshold, considering it was measured over just a ten‑day period.

PAGASA Administrator Dr. Nathaniel Servando added that among the areas affected, Baguio City recorded the highest rainfall at 1,413 millimeters in only nine days, from August 1 to 9.

Rainfall refers to the amount of rain that falls over an area during a given period.

It is measured in millimeters (mm), with 1 mm equal to 1 liter of water per square meter, using specialized weather instruments.

The city began experiencing rains on August 1 due to Tropical Depression “Luis.”

The downpour intensified in the following days as Tropical Cyclone “Maymay” struck, resulting in flooding, landslides, road closures, and other weather‑related incidents — including the fatal landslide in Guisad Surong.