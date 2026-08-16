Rizal drinking sprees turn deadly: One killed, one hurt

By Richielyn Canlas

Two separate drinking sessions in Rizal province erupted into violence over the weekend, leaving one man dead and another wounded in stabbing and shooting incidents.

In Tanay, Rizal, police said a heated argument between drinking buddies turned deadly when “Marlon” stabbed “Edwin” around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 in Barangay Cuyambay.

The suspect fled carrying the bladed weapon, while the victim was rushed to Army Station Hospital in Sampaloc but was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators said the motive behind the quarrel remains under probe.

Just hours later, another drinking session in Baras also ended in bloodshed.

Authorities reported that “Ricky,” “Christian,” and a witness were drinking in Barangay Rizal when an argument broke out after Christian became noisy.

Irritated, Ricky pulled out a gun from his sling bag, which discharged twice—one shot hitting the ground, the second striking Christian in the leg.

Ricky quickly fled as Christian was taken to Amang Hospital for treatment.

Police said Marlon and Ricky remain at large and are being pursued.