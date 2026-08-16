Bacolod student surrenders after brass knuckle assault on cop

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A 16‑year‑old Grade 11 student who allegedly punched and injured a policeman with a brass knuckle surrendered to authorities hours after the incident outside a public high school in Barangay Granada on Friday, Aug. 14.

Police Capt. Andy Ofalia, chief of Police Station 5, said the student was accompanied by his mother when he surfaced at the station and spoke with the injured officer. The student apologized and admitted his mistake.

The 40‑year‑old policeman, however, is determined to press direct assault charges against the minor.

Authorities said the student has been placed under the custody of the Social Development Center, which handles children in conflict with the law (CICL).

The incident occurred during the lunch break when police officers passing through the area saw a group of students skateboarding while others were crossing the road.

The policeman approached the group and told them to stop due to safety and traffic concerns.

While he was speaking with another student, the suspect attacked him with a brass knuckle.

The victim, a Police Master Sgt., sustained an injury below his left eye.