Monsoon rains displace thousands in Bulacan

By Freddie Velez

BULACAN — The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) reported massive damages and widespread displacement across Bulacan as the enhanced southwest monsoon and Tropical Cyclones Luis and Maymay battered the province.

Partial assessments as of Aug. 14 placed total damages at ₱279.49 million, including ₱96.27 million in agriculture and fisheries, ₱3.21 million in livestock and poultry, and ₱180 million in infrastructure.

The disaster also affected thousands of residents. At least 20,217 individuals from 6,046 families were recorded inside evacuation centers, while 32,832 individuals from 8,866 families were displaced but staying outside.

Another 884,217 individuals from 256,942 families were classified as affected but not displaced, underscoring the scale of the impact across Bulacan’s 24 cities and municipalities.

Gov. Daniel R. Fernando, chair of the PDRRMC, led an emergency meeting to review the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) and evaluate requirements for declaring a State of Calamity.

Officials said the declaration would allow the province to mobilize funds and resources more quickly for relief, recovery, and rehabilitation.

The council highlighted ongoing government efforts, including drone‑assisted inspections, relief distribution, and coordination with local disaster offices to sustain aid operations.

Agencies were tasked to continue monitoring, validating, and consolidating damage reports to guide further interventions.

Authorities stressed that the figures remain partial and subject to validation but emphasized that the government is committed to supporting affected families and restoring essential services disrupted by the disaster.