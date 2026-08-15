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Student punches cop with brass knuckle in Bacolod

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
A 40-year-old policeman was injured after he was punched by a high school student with a brass knuckle after reprimanding their group for skateboarding outside a public school in Barangay Granada, Bacolod City on Friday, Aug. 14. (Photo courtesy of Police Station 5)

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A 40-year-old policeman was injured after he was punched with a brass knuckle by a high school student whom he had reprimanded for skateboarding along a road outside a public school in Barangay Granada here on Friday, August 14.

Police Capt. Andy Ofalia, head of Police Station 5, said the police officers were passing through the area during lunch break when they saw a group of students skateboarding, while several students and parents were also crossing the road.

The policeman approached the group and told them to stop skateboarding because it was dangerous and was obstructing traffic.

While he was speaking with another student, however, one of the group members attacked him using a brass knuckle. The students then fled the area.

Ofalia said the victim, a Police Master Sgt., sustained an injury below his left eye and was advised to rest.

Authorities are now coordinating with the school to identify the student involved. Once identified, the suspect will face appropriate charges, Ofalia said.

Police will also determine whether other students may be held liable for their possible participation in the incident.

The school has been cooperating with authorities in identifying the student and other individuals involved.

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