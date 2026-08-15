2 perish in Sampaloc ancestral house blaze

By Diann Calucin

A 78‑year‑old woman and her 48‑year‑old helper died after being trapped inside a burning house along Don Quijote Street in Sampaloc, early Saturday, August 15.

Authorities said firefighters found the two unconscious on the floor of the two‑story residence, which relatives noted was built in the 1930s.

Both victims still had pulses when they were pulled out but were later declared dead at separate hospitals.

The blaze erupted around 1 a.m. and was declared out by 1:32 a.m.

Responders struggled to enter the house as thick smoke filled the lower portion and doors were heavily locked, forcing them to break through a window fitted with metal grills.

Investigators said the victims bore no visible burns or injuries, raising the likelihood that they succumbed to smoke inhalation or suffocation.

Initial findings pointed to a possible electrical problem involving wires as the source of the fire, though the official cause remains under investigation.

A dog was also found unconscious inside the house.

Neighbors attempted to revive the animal with CPR and mouth‑to‑mouth resuscitation before rushing it to a veterinary clinic, but it did not survive.

No adjacent structures were damaged in the incident.