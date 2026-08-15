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Garnett’s No. 21 headed to Timberwolves rafters in February

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett reacts after making a shot against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter in Minneapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2003. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves will retire Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett’s No. 21 jersey after their game against the Boston Celtics this season.

The team announced Friday, Aug. 14, that the ceremony will take place following the Feb. 28 game at Target Center against the Celtics, who retired Garnett’s jersey in 2022.

Garnett will become just the second player in the 37-year history of the franchise to have his number retired, following the late Malik Sealy, a close friend and teammate of Garnett’s who died in a car crash in 2000.

Garnett had a falling out with former Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, but the club under new ownership made amends and hired him last year as a team ambassador. He made his first appearance at Target Center in April during the Minnesota’s final game of the 2025-26 regular season.

Garnett won the NBA MVP award for the 2003-04 season while leading the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals. After playing the first 12 years of his career for Minnesota, he was traded to the Celtics in 2007 and won an NBA title with them in his first year. He returned to Minnesota in 2015 and played his last of 21 seasons in the league there.

Garnett is the all-time Timberwolves leader in numerous statistical categories, including points, rebounds, blocks, assists and steals.

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