3 cats die, 3 rescued after weeks locked in Cavite apartment

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE – Three cats died while three others were rescued after being locked for weeks inside a rental apartment in Barangay Salcedo 2, Noveleta, without food, water, or care.

A post from the Bataan Animal Welfare Society (BAWS) on Aug. 12 said the cats’ owners are a couple who were not originally from Noveleta and worked as massage therapists. They have been renting the unit for about five months before the incident.

In July, the tenants reportedly told the landlord that they would be traveling to Aklan for about a week and would return on July 15. They said they would be leaving one cat in the unit with enough food and water.

However, the couple did not return as promised. The landlord said he sought help from the barangay to enter the unit after the tenants failed to show up, but to no avail.

Barangay Salcedo 2 Chairman Tony Solayao confirmed with the Manila Bulletin on Aug. 14 that the landlord indeed sought assistance from them during the first week of August.

As it was already late in the day, Solayao advised the landlord to return the following day so barangay officials could accompany them into the unit and document the process on video to avoid potential disputes over any belongings that might later be reported missing.

Solayao said the landlord had not returned to the barangay, leading them to believe the matter had already been resolved.

On Aug. 12, the landlord entered the apartment while documenting the process on video. It was only then that he discovered the three deceased cats and the three others that survived but were found starving and dehydrated.

“The landlord reportedly does not possess identification documents belonging to the tenants. He was, however, able to provide names that were allegedly given to him by the tenants. At this point, we cannot independently confirm whether these are their legal names or identities,” BAWS’ post read.

Upon getting a report from a concerned citizen, BAWS rescued the surviving cats and named them Ember, Chance, and Clover.

The Noveleta Public Information Office told the Manila Bulletin that the incident had not been reported to the Municipal Agriculture Office before the rescue post went viral.

The local government unit said that had the incident been reported to them, the rescued cats would have been referred to an accredited animal shelter, as Noveleta is still developing its own animal shelter following the growth of the municipality’s population.