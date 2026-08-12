Tondo man hurt while fleeing neighbor’s knife attack

By Diann Calucin

A 32‑year‑old man was injured after falling down a staircase while escaping a neighbor who tried to stab him following a heated confrontation in Tondo, Manila, on Tuesday afternoon, August 11.

Police identified the victim as Archie Aboga‑A, who was repairing the roof of his house at Gate 8, Parola Compound, Barangay 20, when his neighbor, Randy Manaog, 52, confronted him.

Investigators said Manaog became agitated after noticing Aboga‑A striking the roof, sparking an argument that quickly escalated.

According to the Manila Police District‑Delpan Station, Manaog grabbed a kitchen knife and charged at Aboga‑A.

Fearing for his life, the victim rushed down the stairs to escape but lost his grip on the handrail and fell.

The incident occurred at 5:10 p.m. and was reported to police half an hour later.

Aboga‑A was rushed to Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center, where he remained under observation.

Responding officers later arrested Manaog around 8:10 p.m. in the area. The knife allegedly used in the confrontation was not recovered.

Police said Manaog is facing an attempted homicide complaint before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.