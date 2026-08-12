2 international table tennis meets slated in P. Princesa

More than 600 entries from 20 countries are set to see action in two international table tennis events the city of Puerto Princesa will be hosting next month.

The World Table Tennis Youth Contender Series kicks off the two-meet festivities from Sept. 3 to 6, and then followed by the World Table Tennis Feeder Series from Sept. 8 to 12 at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum.

Both tournaments will feature 20 countries each, with the Philippines fielding the biggest entry of 60 athletes led by national team member Kheith Rhynne Cruz, along with a team from no less than Puuerto Princesa.

“Malaking tulong ang mag-host ng isang international event dito sa ating bansa. Una, dahil ma-minimize natin yung gastos and at the same time, nakakalaban mo yung mga world-class players,” said Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. president Ting Ledesma in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room on Tuesday.

“And makaka-experience sila ng world class event and world class players. Kaya yung mga players natin ngayon kumpara dati, hindi na sila nagugulat sa mga kalaban nila or sa malaking venue kasi they’re already at ease,” added Ledesma in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Competition manager Daniel Deleniana, who is also a board member of PTTF Inc., along with Executive Assistant IV and City Sports Director Atty. Gregorio Austria joined Ledesma in the same Forum to discuss the two-in-one event being hosted by Puerto Princesa for the fourth straight time.

Deleniana said the Youth Series features 19-and-under athletes numbering to 426 entries, while the Feeder Series is an open category which attracted 165 entries.

“So meron tayong pambata and meron din for seniors,” he said.

Categories are divided into U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 both boys and girls, while mixed doubles will also be held in the U-15 and U-19 categories.

Participating countries in the Youth Series are Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, USA, Oman, Brunei, and Slovakia.

In the Feeder Series, seeing action are Algeria, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Chinese Taipei, Oman, Brunei, Slovakia, and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Austria acknowledged the hosting of the event is again a boost to Puerto Princesa being the country’s top tourism sports hub after staging other national and international meets in the past such as the Batang Pinoy, BIMP Eaga, Ironman Triathlon, and the ICF World Dragon Boat Championships.

“Itong sports ang nakita naming magbibigay buhay sa aming lungsod. Kapag binibisita kami ng international athletes, nakikilala kami hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi sa buong mundo,” said Austria, speaking in behalf of City Mayor Lucilo Bayron