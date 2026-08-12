Knee injury forces Sinner out of Cincinnati Open

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jannik Sinner, the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player, withdrew from the Cincinnati Open because of a knee injury.

Sinner, who hasn’t competed since capturing his second straight Wimbledon title last month, also withdrew from the tournament in Toronto that began Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Sinner has five Grand Slam titles and just needs to win the French Open to complete the career Grand Slam.

“After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati,” the Italian said in a statement released by tournament officials. “My right knee has been bothering me and even though we have been working hard with my medical team, I have to accept that I’m not ready to compete yet. I’m very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati. I can’t wait to be back next year and I’m now focusing on getting ready for the U.S. Open.”

Sinner’s announcement follows a similar decision by Carlos Alcaraz, who said Tuesday he also was withdrawing from the hard-court event in Cincinnati because of a lingering wrist injury.

The absences mean fans in Cincinnati will not see either of the world’s top two players when men’s singles begins Saturday.

Two years ago, Sinner won the title in Cincinnati, which traditionally is one of the last stops before the U.S. Open and serves as a warmup. He then went on to win the U.S. Open.

Last year, Alcaraz dethroned Sinner with a four-set victory in the U.S. Open final. The 23-year-old Spaniard will try to defend his title when the main draw of the tourney begins Aug. 30.