NLEX nips TNT in OT but loses Jones to gruesome leg injury

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Robert Bolick showed steely nerves in regulation while LJay Gonzales took charge in the extra period as NLEX overcame TNT, 118-111, to get back on the winning track in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The veteran Bolick nailed two back-to-back four pointers to send the game to overtime before Gonzales fired 14 of his career-high 26 points in the fourth and extra period to help the Road Warriors complete a repeat over the Tropang 5G.

NLEX improved to a 7-1 record while TNT slid to a 4-4 slate in tie with Converge.

Bolick finished with 27 points — including two back-breaking fours that tied the game at 107-all after NLEX squandered a 14-point second half lead.

Down by five, 99-104, Bolick nailed a long four-pointer to cut the deficit to just one but TNT responded quickly with RR Pogoy scoring on an and-1 play on the fastbreak to keep a 107-103 lead.

Bolick, however, rose to the occasion once more and took off for an off-balance four and nailed even against the outstretched arms of Rey Nambatac with 2.2 seconds left in regulation.

From there, Gonzales simply finished what his veteran had started, scoring six points in the extra period to retake the driver’s seat, 116-111. Bolick had a steal and then pitched a long pass for an Anthony Semerad fastbreak layup to put the nail on TNT’s coffin.

Bolick added eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks for another all-around night while Gonzales also collared six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Dequan Jones had 16 of his 23 points in the first half before going down with a gruesome leg injury at the 7:27 mark of the third frame.

The NLEX import, according to initial assessment, is feared to have suffered a complete fracture of his lower leg after Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser landed on him after a mid-air collision.

Meanwhile in the first game, Converge gave its playoff hopes a much-needed shot in the arm after routing Terrafirma, 120-103, to snap a four-game slide.

The FiberXers finally broke out of their slump and led by as many as 29 points before leaning on new import Cameron Clark to fend off the Dyip and improve to a 4-4 record in the standings.

The win came as a huge boost for Converge’s bid to reach the next round as it also completed an elimination sweep against Terrafirma, which, prior to the game, was tied with the FiberXers at the fourth spot of the standings.

Clark announced his PBA return with 22 points – 10 of which he fired in the final frame when Terrafirma threatened and cut the lead down to just 10, 81-91, after the Dyip trailed 85-56 early in the third quarter.

It was also another day in the office for Justin Arana who had 20 points and 12 rebounds while Calvin Abueva provided the energy with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Juan Gomez de Liano did a little bit of everything with 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds while Jaydee Tungcab and Justine Baltazar had 13 and 12, respectively.