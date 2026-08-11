Mark Carpio delivers more ‘hugot’ with new single ‘Bawat Sulok’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Mark Carpio has built a career out of songs that hit close to home.

The singer-songwriter, who has earned the monikers “Hugot King” and “Hit-maker” of OPM, is back with another song for those who have loved, lost, and wondered what they could have done differently.

Titled “Bawat Sulok,” it is the newest addition to a string of songs that have helped establish Mark’s reputation for emotional and relatable music.

Note that his catalog has accumulated nearly 386 million streams on Spotify, with songs such as “Hiling,” “Kay Tagal,” and “Ako Na Lang Sana” among his better-known releases.

His covers have also found a wide audience on YouTube.

“Don’t Know What to Do” has surpassed 73 million views, while “Through the Years” has reached more than 42 million views.

But with “Bawat Sulok,” Mark has more hugot to offer.

The song is about regret, particularly the kind that comes after a relationship has ended and there is no longer anything you can do to change what happened.

Mark said the song came from the experience of a close friend whose five-year relationship had ended.

“It was actually inspired by a close friend of mine who was in a relationship for five years. When it ended, he looked back and realized that maybe there were things he could have done differently. Maybe he could have fought harder, or maybe the small problems could have been handled before they became bigger problems,” Mark shared.

That experience eventually became the heart of “Bawat Sulok.”

“But it’s not just about a breakup. It’s also about the things you weren’t able to say, the apologies you weren’t able to give, and those little moments that you didn’t realize were important until the person was already gone,” he explained.

“Sometimes you end up asking yourself, what if I tried harder? What if I understood more? What if I appreciated that person more while they were still there? Those are the things that I wanted to put into the song.”

That sentiment is captured in one of the song’s lines: “Sa bawat sulok ay ikaw ang natatanaw.”

For Mark, the line reflects how someone can remain present even after they are gone, through familiar places, memories, and ordinary moments that suddenly bring them back.

Written by Mark Carpio and Stephen Atok, “Bawat Sulok” was produced and mixed by Nikhil Amarnani of Line In Studios, with mastering by Raywyn Zayne.

It is now out on major streaming platforms.