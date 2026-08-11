GET READY TO RUN BACK IN TIME!

30 years of PRU Life UK. One epic celebration. One unforgettable run.

As the Official Media Partner, #ManilaBulletin is excited to bring you the PRU POP Run—where fitness meets pop culture and every kilometer takes you on a nostalgic trip through the songs, games, and memories that shaped a generation. 🎧🕹️📼

Whether you’re running your first 3K or taking on the full 30K, there’s a distance for everyone:

🏁 3K | 5K | 10K | 21K | 30K

📅 August 30, 2026 (Sunday)

📍 Race Village: Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati

Get your race-day essentials and more:

👕 Event Shirt

🎟️ Run Bib

🏅 Finisher Medal

💪 Course Support

👕 21K & 30K Finisher Shirts

🎁 And other exciting surprises!

Registration is now open!

www.prupoprun.com

Lace up. Turn up. Run through 30 years of memories with PRU POP Run! 🏃‍♂️🔥

For Every Life, For Every Future. Count on Us. Count on PRU.