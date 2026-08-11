HeadlinesNews

GET READY TO RUN BACK IN TIME!

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

30 years of PRU Life UK. One epic celebration. One unforgettable run.

As the Official Media Partner, #ManilaBulletin is excited to bring you the PRU POP Run—where fitness meets pop culture and every kilometer takes you on a nostalgic trip through the songs, games, and memories that shaped a generation. 🎧🕹️📼

Whether you’re running your first 3K or taking on the full 30K, there’s a distance for everyone:

🏁 3K | 5K | 10K | 21K | 30K

📅 August 30, 2026 (Sunday)
📍 Race Village: Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati

Get your race-day essentials and more:
👕 Event Shirt
🎟️ Run Bib
🏅 Finisher Medal
💪 Course Support
👕 21K & 30K Finisher Shirts
🎁 And other exciting surprises!

Registration is now open!
www.prupoprun.com

Lace up. Turn up. Run through 30 years of memories with PRU POP Run! 🏃‍♂️🔥

For Every Life, For Every Future. Count on Us. Count on PRU.

 

Comedienne Tart Carlos headlines ‘Walang KokontraBIDA’
Improved weather as LPA set to dissipate
Duterte greets PH Muslims on Eid’l Fitr
Lopez, 4 other Pinoy grapplers triumph in Asian meet
Rep. Atayde praises gov’t employees
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article House eyes passage of 2027 national budget in 53 days

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

House eyes passage of 2027 national budget in 53 days
Headlines News
Fil-foreigners to boost national youth rowing pool
Sports
Moratorium on housing loan amortizations announced for flood‑hit areas
Headlines News
Marcos: Improper waste disposal worsens Metro Manila flooding
Headlines News