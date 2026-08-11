GET READY TO RUN BACK IN TIME!

30 years of PRU Life UK. One epic celebration. One unforgettable run.
As the Official Media Partner, #ManilaBulletin is excited to bring you the PRU POP Run—where fitness meets pop culture and every kilometer takes you on a nostalgic trip through the songs, games, and memories that shaped a generation. 🎧🕹️📼
Whether you’re running your first 3K or taking on the full 30K, there’s a distance for everyone:
🏁 3K | 5K | 10K | 21K | 30K
📅 August 30, 2026 (Sunday)
📍 Race Village: Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati
Get your race-day essentials and more:
👕 Event Shirt
🎟️ Run Bib
🏅 Finisher Medal
💪 Course Support
👕 21K & 30K Finisher Shirts
🎁 And other exciting surprises!
Registration is now open!
www.prupoprun.com
Lace up. Turn up. Run through 30 years of memories with PRU POP Run! 🏃♂️🔥
For Every Life, For Every Future. Count on Us. Count on PRU.