Lopez, 4 other Pinoy grapplers triumph in Asian meet

The Philippine team lived up to its status as one of the emerging forces in grappling after winning five gold medals to finish second in the 2026 United World Wrestling (UWW) Asian & Oceania Grappling Championships that was held recently in Danang, Vietnam.

Leading the country’s assault was 16-year-old Yani Alexii Lopez who was forced to fight three divisions higher than what she used to be but still got the job done.

Lopez, who previously fought in 44kg, reigned in the 57kg class after overpowering Alison Mae Nicolson of Malaysia, 2-1, in the final.

“I am thrilled to bring another continental gold medal home to the Philippines!” the two-time Asian champion Lopez said in a Facebook post.

Prior to the gold medal round win, Lopez beat Malaysian Liyanne Hedger, 1-0, in the semis.

In winning the gold, Lopez thanked all her coaches – Prof. Maybelline Masuda, Prof. Michael Sayson Tabamo, Melchor Tumasis, and Emily Buyco.

“Thank you to my training partners at PSC for helping me work on my wrestling. Thank you to my training partners at Deftac HQ—especially the big boys, for partnering up with me and helping me train grappling efficiently. Thanks for being my gym big brothers,” Lopez added.

The other gold medal winners were Charlie Ratcliff (56 kg), Travis Ratcliff (62 kg), Abe Del Rosario (57 kg), and Denzel Alipio (62 kg).

Team PH also brought home two silvers (Lucas Aguilar, 66kg, and Nathaniel Nama, 63kg), and the three bronze medals (Alo Turingan (73kg), Lucian Salud (76kg) and Joaquin Marte (66kg) to finish second overall.

Kazakhstan expectedly topped the event with 17 gold medals, 10 silvers, and five bronze medals.