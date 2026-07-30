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2 rebels slain, another caught in Oriental Mindoro clash

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The weapons and equipment seized by the military from the rebels after their firefight in Oriental Mindoro. (Photo from Kalinaw News)

By Martin Sadongdong

Two New People’s Army (NPA) fighters were killed and another captured after a firefight with government troops in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday, July 29.

The encounter erupted around 1 p.m. when soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division’s 203rd Infantry Brigade moved into Purok 3, Barangay Del Pilar following reports from residents about armed men in the area.

As troops closed in, the rebels opened fire, sparking a gun battle that left two dead and one taken into custody.

In the aftermath, soldiers recovered two M16 rifles, improvised explosive device (IED) components, food supplies, and personal belongings abandoned by fleeing insurgents.

Pursuit operations against the remaining members of the group were ongoing.

Brig. Gen. Melencio Ragudo, commander of the 203rd Brigade, said the clash underscored the importance of cooperation between the Army, local government units, and residents in limiting the movement of armed groups.

Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, added that the firefight reflected the weakening capability of insurgent forces in Mindoro, noting that each successful operation further reduces their ability to disrupt communities.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the incident is part of sustained efforts to dismantle the few remaining guerrilla fronts nationwide.

 

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