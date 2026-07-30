Abra smothers Pasig for 15th straight win

Abra Solid North dominated Pasig City, 130-76, on Tuesday and tightened its grip on the lead in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Ynares Center Montalban in Rizal Province.

Led by Dave Ildefonso, the defending champion Abra Weavers surged ahead, 44-14, after the first quarter and never yielded control to extend their winning run to 15 and climb to 17-1 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 27-team tournament.

Showing why he’s the reigning MVP, Ildefonso carded a triple-double of 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds plus 5 steals, to capture another SportsPlus best player honors over Tucker Molina, who had 18 points and 2 rebounds.

In other games, the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers subdued the Gensan Warriors, 81-71, to boost their playoff bid with a 12-7 slate, while Quezon City Black Bulls bared their firepower in a 120-87 thrashing of the Negros Hacienderos in the opener.

With Ildefonso drilling in 5-of -7 triple attempts and Molina hitting 3-of-4, the Weavers nailed 16 of 32 tries for a proficient 50 percent, against the Pasiguenos’ 6 of 21 for 28.6 percent.

Other Weavers who delivered were Shaun Ildefonso, Dave’s older brother, with 12 points and 12 rebounds; Jake Figueroa, with 12 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds; Drex Delos Reyes with 10 points and 2 rebounds; and Redel Fabro, with 10 points.

The Weavers ruled the boards, 50-38, and exploited this to pour in 68 points in the paint against only 38 for the Pasiguenos, who tumbled to 10-9 and shared the six spot with the Meycauayan Marilao Gems in the North division.

Pasig drew 19 points and 12 rebounds from Jacob Galicia, 13 points and 2 rebounds from Jerome Garcia, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals from Warlo Batac, and 10 points plus 2 rebounds from Jhapz Bautista.

Laurenz Victoria chalked up 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists to edge Jolo Mendoza, with 13 points and 5 rebounds, for the best player accolade.