Solon draws court’s ire over jeans at arraignment

By Jel Santos

Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Geraldine Faith Econg reprimanded Tarlac 3rd District Rep. Noel Rivera after he appeared in jeans during his scheduled arraignment before the anti-graft court’s Second Division on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

“For a congressman to appear like that in court,” Econg told Rivera, questioning whether he respected the tribunal.

“Do you want to appear many times so you will know how to dress properly?”

Although the lawmaker later apologized for his attire, his appearance drew sharp criticism for undermining the dignity of the proceedings.

Rivera was set to be arraigned in one of nine graft cases involving alleged conflicts of interest in infrastructure projects.

However, the hearing was deferred due to pending motions from his camp seeking to quash, suspend, and consolidate the cases.

He left the courtroom without being arraigned, with the proceedings reset to Aug. 18.