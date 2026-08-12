Dunleavy hopeful Curry finishes career with Warriors

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have every indication Stephen Curry would like to stay with the team for the remainder of his career, and they plan to make that happen for the two-time NBA MVP.

The 38-year-old Curry is hoping to play at least a couple more years and has said he wants them to be with the Warriors. He is set to complete a $62.6 million extension he signed for the 2026-27 season in August 2024.

Whether a new contract will get done right away remains to be seen. Curry becomes eligible for a two-year extension Aug. 29, and general manager Mike Dunleavy said, “I’m pretty confident Steph will finish his career here.”

“Ultimately it’s his call, his decision, whether that’s allowing his contract to run out and move on,” Dunleavy said during a video call Tuesday, Aug. 11. “Look, if he comes to me and wants to be moved, Joe (owner Joe Lacob) and I will talk it through. We wouldn’t love it. But he’s earned the right to do what he wants, do those things. But as far as the messaging or any idea that he would be anywhere else, that’s not a thing we’re looking at or he’s looking at.”

Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds but was limited to 43 games last season for the Warriors, who will host Denver on Christmas night — playing on the holiday for the 14th straight year.

Closely monitoring his playing time will be a top priority as coach Steve Kerr returns for two more seasons after signing a new contract in May. Curry missed more than two months with a nagging right knee injury before he finally came back in early April.

He had initially hoped to return after the All-Star break.

“I think with the knee, other injuries and then his age, it’s definitely something we have to manage,” Dunleavy said.

The Warriors (37-45) also dealt with season-ending knee injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody that required surgeries and finish 10th in the Western Conference. After beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first play-in tournament game, Golden State lost 111-96 at Phoenix.

The Warriors missed out on signing LeBron James this offseason but brought back Draymond Green on a one-year contract for $27.7 million, and also Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Gary Payton II.

Dunleavy hasn’t heard any change of thinking from Curry, who is headed into his 18th NBA season still determined to add to his four championships with Golden State. The Warriors last won in 2022.

“That’s always been what he’s discussed. I think that’s tracking quite well,” Dunleavy said of Curry staying put.

“There’s two things I’m confident about with Steph. He really, really wants to win and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. I don’t think that changes tomorrow, Aug. 29th, the start of the season, middle of the season, the end of next season. I think those things are going to be consistent.”