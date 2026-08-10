Marikina LGU deploys bigger pumps to ease flooding woes

By Hannah Nicol

The Marikina City government deployed larger mobile booster pumps in Barangays Malanday and Tumana on Monday, Aug. 10, to speed up the drainage of floodwaters in affected areas.

Mayor Maan Teodoro said the booster pumps were deployed through the Metro Manila Council to increase pumping capacity and help remove accumulated floodwaters more quickly.

“Nag-deploy ang city government, sa pamamagitan ng Metro Manila Council, ng mas malalaking mobile booster flood pumps upang madagdagan ang pumping capacity at mapabilis ang pag-drain ng floodwater sa mga apektadong bahagi ng Barangay Malanday at Barangay Tumana,” Teodoro said.

According to the mayor, the newly deployed pumps have an estimated pumping capacity three times greater than the existing pumps installed at the Tumana Pumping Station.

“Ang mga bagong dineploy na booster pump ay may tinatayang tatlong beses na mas malaking pumping capacity kumpara sa mga kasalukuyang pump na nakakabit sa Tumana Pumping Station,” she said.

Teodoro said the additional pumps are expected to increase the volume of water discharged per hour and accelerate the removal of floodwaters toward the drainage outfall while clearing and pumping operations continue.

On Sunday, Aug. 9, the local government alerted the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and asked the agency and its contractor to repair and make the pumping station operational.

The deployment came after flooding was reported in Libis Bulelak in Barang Malanday and Creekside in Barangay Tumana.

The city government said pumping and clearing operations are continuing in the affected areas.