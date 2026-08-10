After 12 years of national team service, Patrick Deyto calls it a career

By MARK REY MONTEJO

After more than a decade of dedicated service to the Philippine men’s national football team, goalkeeper Patrick Deyto offially has officially announced his retirement following the Nationals’ exit from the 2026 ASEAN Championship (Hyundai Cup) last weekend.

The 36-year-old keeper starred for De La Salle University in the UAAP before donning the tricolors.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and former team captain Neil Etheridge also gave flowers to the seasoned gloveman.

“The gloves come down, but the legacy stands tall. After a remarkable career between the posts for club and country, Patrick Deyto officially hangs up his national team gloves following his final PMNFT match at the Hyundai Cup,” the PFF wrote on its social media post.

“From game-winning saves to guiding the backline with veteran leadership, Pat has been a pillar of strength on the pitch. Thank you for the sacrifice, the passion, and every moment you fought for the flag,” it added.

“Legend,” Etheridge commented on the post.

Their recent 0-1 loss to Malaysia marked his final game as member of the Filipino booters, a group he bannered 25 times, including his appearance in the U23 squad.

The 6-foot-1 shot-stopper played for several clubs in his professional career in the country and Thailand. He is currently playing for Kaya-Iloilo in the Philippines Football League (PFL).