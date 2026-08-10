Debt collector found dead in Leyte

By Marie Tonette Marticio

TACLOBAN CITY — A 21-year-old debt collector was found dead on Sunday, August 9, at Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Matlang, Isabel, Leyte.

The victim, identified only as alias “Rose”, had been reported missing since August 3. She was a resident of Isabel and a native of Matag-ob, Leyte.

The suspect, identified as “Paulo”, 20 years old, a habal-habal driver and resident of Isabel, Leyte, voluntarily surrendered himself at the Isabel Municipal Police Station. He admitted responsibility for the victim’s death.

The suspect led authorities to the crime scene. There, officers found the victim lying face down in an advanced state of decomposition.

Initial investigation revealed that on August 3, the suspect persuaded the victim to accompany him, claiming he needed to pay monthly dues at the CARD-Isabel Branch where she worked as a collector.

They traveled together on his motorcycle.

Upon reaching the mountainous portion of Sitio Matlang, they got off and walked toward what the suspect said was a debtor’s home.

Shortly after, the victim became suspicious, which led to an argument.

During the altercation, the suspect strangled her, causing her death on the spot.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Isabel Municipal Police Station, awaiting the appropriate filing of charges.