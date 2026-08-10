Marcos appoints PhilHealth chief as new DOH secretary

By Betheena Unite

President Marcos has appointed acting PhilHealth President and chief executive officer (CEO) Edwin Mercado as new Secretary of the Department of Health (DOH).

Mercado will replace outgoing Health chief Jose Pujalte, Jr., who was appointed by Marcos in July.

The appointment of Mercado came nearly a month after Marcos named Pujalte as DOH chief, replacing outgoing Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

“Itinalaga ngayong araw ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. bilang kalihim ng Department of Health si Dr. Edwin Mercado na kasalukuyang acting President and chief executive officer ng PhilHealth,” Castro said in a Palace briefing on Monday, Aug. 10.

According to Castro, Pujalte resigned from his current post due to health reasons.

Mercado was appointed to PhilHealth in February 2025.

Before becoming DOH Secretary, Mercado served as medical director of Daniel Mercado Medical Center from 1998 to 2000 and as president and CEO of various hospitals from 2000 to 2016.

The new DOH chief earned his medical degree from the University of the Philippines (UP).

He completed a Master of Medical Science in Global Health Delivery at Harvard Medical School in 2023 and also holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of North Carolina in the United States.