Las Piñas gov’t assures nutrition support for typhoon-hit families

By Jean Fernando

The city government provided emergency nutrition services to 736 families, or 2,886 individuals, who sought shelter in evacuation centers following the recent typhoon.

Mayor April Aguilar said the city government will continue to ensure that the nutritional needs of vulnerable residents are addressed, particularly during disasters.

Aguilar stressed that during emergencies, the city government makes sure families — especially children, pregnant and lactating women, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities — receive the nutrition support they need.

The Barangay Nutrition Cluster, composed of nutrition workers from several barangays, conducted Nutrition in Emergencies (NiE) interventions in various evacuation centers across the city.

Services included rapid nutrition assessment, micronutrient supplementation, Vitamin A distribution, infant and young child feeding counseling, breastfeeding kits, deworming tablets, iodized salt and complementary food distribution, and management of acute malnutrition.

Aguilar explained that among those reached were 410 children, 76 older persons, 17 persons with disabilities, 15 pregnant women, and 21 lactating women.