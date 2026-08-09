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Tagaytay to host 1st Asian Youth Plus Track Championships  

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
POC chief Bambol Tolentino (POC)

Tagaytay City will host the inaugural Asian Youth Plus Track Championships next year at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

The new continental championships for track cyclists aged 16 and below, Tolentino said, was approved during the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Management Committee Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend.

“The Asian Youth Plus Track Championships aims to provide a platform to develop young cyclists in the whole of Asia with an expanded scope including Oceania,” Tolentino said. “It will enable young Asian cyclists to compete against a broader international field and further raising the standard of competition.”

The POC president said the dates of the track championships will be announced soon.

The Tagaytay CT velodrome hosted the ACC Track Championships and Para Track Championships last March and will again play venue to two legs of the Track Asia Cup in December.

“The new championship[s] will focus primarily on Boys and Girls categories, providing young riders with valuable international competition opportunities at an early stage of their development,” ACC president Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill said in the confederation’s official statement.

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