Alas Women bow to Thais, remain winless in SEA V. Cup

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alas Pilipinas found Thailand’s defense too tough to break and dropped a 19-25, 17-25, 19-25 loss to remain as the only winless team in the 2026 Women’s SEA V. Cup at the Chiang Mai Sports Complex Friday, Aug. 7.

Eager to secure their first-ever victory in Leg 2, the Nationals couldn’t solve the riddle against the Thais who also enjoyed the support of the hometown crowd.

With its loss, the Philippines dropped to 0-4 in overall standings and its first in the second leg. Thailand, for its part, posted its fourth straight win.

Alas’ next contest will be no different of a challenge as it takes Vietnam (0-1) this Saturday, Aug. 8, at the same venue.

ella Belen, who previously scored 20 points, had a poor outing this time after only listing two points. Niña Ytang, the newest Alas reinforcer, topscored with eight points.

Alyssa Solomon contributed six points, while Eya Laure and Erika Santos chipped five points apiece in a losing cause. Skipper Jia De Guzman tallied seven excellent sets on top of two points.

Veterans Pimpichaya Kokram and Leg 1 MVP Sasipapron Janthawisut paced the Thais with 10 points each, while Chatchu-On Moksri uncorked nine points.

The fourth loss is a cause for concern for the Taka Minowa-coached squad, which is the same roster that is expected to don the national colors at the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games in Japan next month.

Meanwhile, Vietnam got off to a strong start but eventually ran out of steam and took a 20-25 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-9 reverse sweep defeat to Indonesia.

This was the first loss of Vietnam, a perennial podium finisher in the Southeast Asian Games just behind Thailand, to the Indonesian side in seven years.